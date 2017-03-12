Watch: ‘SNL’ Reacts to Dog Trump Supporter: ‘Your Dog Is a Monster’ — ‘Dumba**’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” Scarlett Johansson played a scientist named Helen who introduced her dog, Max, in a project to hear animals’ thoughts, only to find out that the dog was a Trump supporter.

After putting the helmet on Max, the dog confessed to being a Donald Trump supporter, much to the surprise of everyone in the room.

“Your dog is a monster,” proclaimed one of the investors.

After Max praised Trump, Helen scolded him, but Max had several comebacks ready.

“Max, I’m sorry, but you’re just a dog. You don’t know what you’re talking about,” she said.

“Excuse me, Helen, but yes I do,” Max replied. “It’s just that condescending attitude that made people want to vote for Trump in the first place.”

“Trump is bad, Trump is a racist,” Helen stated. Max replied that Helen never brought a single black person into their house.

At the end of the sketch, one of the investors stated she would shoot Max with the gun she carried.

