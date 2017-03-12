Watch: Spicer Asked How It Feels ‘To Work for a Fascist?’ In Apple Store

While shopping at an Apple Store, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked whether he had committed treason and how he felt about working for a fascist.
In the video, which was posted on Saturday by Twitter account @shreec, Spicer is asked how it feels “to work for a fascist?” He is further asked, “Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too, just like the president? … What can you tell me about Russia?” Spicer responded by saying “Thank you” and “such a great country that allows you to be here.” Spicer then goes about his business in the store, ignoring questions about how he feels about working for a fascist, destroying the country, and lying to the public.
