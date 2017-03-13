Al Gore: Every Night on the News We’re Seeing ‘A Nature Hike Through the Book of Revelation’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday, on “PBS NewsHour,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt saying carbon dioxide is not a primary contributor to climate change, environmental activist former Vice President Al Gore said, “We’re seeing every night on the television news now a nature hike through the Book of Revelation.”

Gore said, “[T]hat’s a perfect example of a problem I’m describing in ‘The Assault on Reason.’ Again, at some point, a false belief collides with physical reality. We are seeing every night on the television news now a nature hike through the Book of Revelation. These climate-related extreme weather events have convinced the vast majority of people that the scientists have been right for a long time. We have to address this. But putting someone in the EPA who denies even the most basic scientific truth about this — you know, it’s the old cliches are, you can say the earth is flat, but doesn’t mean you’re going to fall off the edge.”

