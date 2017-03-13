Brian Williams: It’s ‘Striking’ That ‘An Alternative Universe Is Being Proposed’ By the WH

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” anchor Brian Williams stated it was “striking” to TV viewers to see “an alternative universe is being proposed” by the White House.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Williams asked if it was “as striking” to members of the press corps in the briefing room “as it is to television viewers that, an alternative universe is being proposed, alternative definitions are being trotted out, in real-time?”

Later, he said, “at the presidential level,” trust “is obviously essential. And, when people talk about this, they use the example that makes us all sound like the parents that we are, and that something like, Iran is found violating the nuclear deal, and a president has to address the nation. And in this case, he is forced to use language to show he’s really, really serious because of what came before it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett