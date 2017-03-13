Conway: Trump Has ‘Leaned Into’ OCare Replacement, ‘He’s Negotiating’

. @KellyannePolls : Pres. Trump is doing what leaders do. He's listening, negotiating, getting different inputs on what to do with health care pic.twitter.com/ItvjraQRF3

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway stated of the proposed Obamacare repeal and replacement, “The president and the vice president have leaned into this legislation, and the president did what leaders do this week. He listened. He’s negotiating. But he’s also the ultimate decision maker and deal maker.”

She added, “[W]hat the president has said is that if you have good improvements to the bill, let’s hear them. And just this past week, Brian, he had leaders of the grassroots movement in, who represent millions of people who are concerned about healthcare. He had 35 of the whips in. Vice President Pence is up on Capitol Hill, at a lunch with the Republican senators, talking about healthcare. The president had dinner with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX). He’s talked to Senator [Rand] Paul (R-KY) on the phone. He’s working the phones. He’s meeting with people in person.”

