Dem Sen Menendez Calls for a ‘9/11 Independent Type Commission’ To Investigate Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While discussing President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing former President Obama’s administration of wiretapping Trump Tower prior to the election on Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Lead With Jake Tapper,” Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said, “I think a 9/11 independent type commission” should investigate President Trump.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Menendez said, “I’m for an independent commission. And I think we have the master of misdirection in the White House, evident — the suggestion that President Obama wiretapped him, and then, takes off the attention on what was happening with Russia and the attorney general and others. So, I’m for an independent commission. I think that’s the only way, across the entire spectrum. I respect the Intelligence Committee and our leadership on a bipartisan basis. but that’s one element of a much broader set of circumstances. I want to make sure that when President Trump is acting, he’s acting in the interests of the American people, not in any interests he might have. And that’s broader than the intelligence elements, broader than the whole issue of our elections. It’s a whole host of issues. And I think a 9/11 independent type commission should do it.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN