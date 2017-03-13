GOP Rep Issa: ‘Not Prepared’ to Vote for Obamacare Replacement, ‘I Think We Can Do Better’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) said that he isn’t prepared to vote for the Obamacare replacement plan the way it is right now “because I think we can do better.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Issa answered a question on whether he could vote for the plan as it stands right now [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] by stating, “I’m not prepared to vote for [how] it is right now. And I think — that’s not because of a specific, this is unacceptable, but because I think we can do better. I think we can do better in a number of areas of concern, including, we still have a problem of this — the shrinking pools that were created under the Affordable Care Act. And I think it’s important that when you look at the individual, if just you needed a plan, can we, in fact, do something to make sure that it doesn’t get skewed by such a large amount for sick people. Because, if we can’t find those affordable plans, we generally move people back into Medicaid or other aids. So, I think it’s important that we do a little bit more look at it. I’m looking for the budget number. In general, though, we’re doing something about a program that’s failing, that didn’t achieve what it said it was going to achieve, and, as you might know, we also have to deal with the cost drivers. The FDA, liability reform, and so on.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett