Jerry Springer: Bannon ‘Wants America To Be Basically Christian and White’

. @jerryspringer on how Steve Bannon apparently wants to make American a white Christian nation. Do you agree? #AMJoy https://t.co/g96pMQU6zu

Sunday, on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” talk show host Jerry Springer suggested that White House Chief Strategist and former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon “has a philosophical goal” to “do away with a multicultural America,” which is why he and President Donald Trump go after the courts and the media.

“Bannon has a philosophical goal, and that is, as I said before, to do away with a multicultural America. He wants America to be basically Christian and white. So keep out the Mexicans, keep out the Muslims, etc.,” Springer explained.

The “Jerry Springer Show” host also said Twitter is like a “drug” for the president.

“[Trump] can’t get the mainstream media, because obviously, they won’t respect him,” Springer added. “So, therefore, he goes to the things he can control. That’s the tabloid journalism or the Twitter account. So, Trump gets his drug, and Bannon gets the goal of doing away with mainstream media.”

