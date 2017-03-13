Watch: Environmental Activists Deface Trump Golf Course In California

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to a report by the Washington Post, an “anonymous environmental activist collective” decided to vandalize the Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA over President Donald Trump’s “blatant disregard” for the environment.

The group snuck into the golf course Sunday morning and carved the words “NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS.”

“In response to the president’s recent decision to gut our existing protection policies, direct action was conceived and executed on the green of his California golf course in the form of a simple message: NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS,” the group said in a statement released to the Post.

A member of the environmentalist group told the paper that the six-feet tall letters were carved into the green using gardening tools.

“Tearing up the golf course felt justified in many ways,” a group member told the Washington Post. “Repurposing what was once a beautiful stretch of land into a playground for the privileged is an environmental crime in its own right.”

The member added, “We hope this sends a message to Trump and his corrupt administration that their actions will be met with action.”

