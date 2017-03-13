Watch: Tebow Gets First Spring Training Hit

No. 97 with hit No. 1 of #SpringTraining . pic.twitter.com/ooUxobgnG1

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a spring training matchup with the Miami Marlins on Monday, Tim Tebow picked up his first hit of the spring.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tebow had gone hitless in his first eight at-bats, but he sent a pitch by the Marlins’ Kyle Lobstein pitch to the opposite side of the field for a single to left field.

In the field, Tebow made a diving catch on a ball hit to left field.

“He understands baseball’s a little different than football. You’ve got to learn by experience instead of having the coach right there next to you all the time at practice. You can’t do that here,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “But I think he’s gotten better. That’s just my observation from the side.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent