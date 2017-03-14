CNN’s Alesci: MSNBC Trump Tax Story ‘Seems Like a Positive Outcome’ for Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” CNN Money Correspondent Cristina Alesci said that MSNBC’s story on part of President Trump’s 2005 tax return resulted in a headline that is “pretty positive” for the president because it shows “he made a decent amount of money,” and “paid taxes in 2005.”

Alesci said, “[T]he bottom line is, the headline is pretty positive for Trump. Looks like he made a decent amount of money, putting to bed any rumors or myths that he’s not a successful businessman. And he paid taxes in 2005. So, it seems like a positive outcome for him.”

