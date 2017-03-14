Home Depot Co-Founder Langone: Trump Has ‘Guts,’ Could Go Down as One of Our Best Presidents

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ken Langone, co-founder of Home Depot, said Monday on CNBC that he thinks President Donald Trump could go down as “one of our greatest presidents ever,” and has “guts,” and “great people around him.”

“[T]his guy has got guts,” Langone said on “Squawk Box.” “And he’s got great people around him.” He added that White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband is one of his lawyers.

Trump has the potential to “go down as one of our greatest presidents ever,” Langone later argued.



