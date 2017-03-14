Spicer: Trump Is ‘Proud of’ Obamacare Replacement, But It’s ‘Never Been a Take It or Leave It’

Sean Spicer: "This is it." If we don't get this through, repealing Obamacare is going to be "unbelievably difficult" https://t.co/uasMWzklZQ

During Tuesday’s press briefing, White House Secretary Sean Spicer said, “The president is proud of” of the American Health Care Act, but that there will be an amendment to it, and “this has never been a take it or leave it.”

Spicer said of the American Health Care Act, “The president is proud of it. The president is proud of the fact that we’re working with Congress, but this is a bill that’s not his, it’s a joint effort that we’ve worked with the House and the Senate on. He’s proud of it. He’s proud of the impact that it’s going to have on American patients.”

He later added that there “will be a manager’s amendment” to the bill. Spicer also said, “this has never been a take it or leave it.” And that if there are good ideas to strengthen the bill, “we’ll do it.”

Spicer further stated, “This is it. If we don’t get this through, the goal of repealing Obamacare, and instituting a system that will be patient-centered is going to be unbelievably difficult. This is the vehicle to do that.” He did state that he did welcome the ideas of Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who has been a critic of the bill, and that ideas from the bill’s critics can be incorporated into the bill.

