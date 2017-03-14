Watch: Cowboys’ Zeke Elliott Exposes Woman’s Breast During St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Saturday, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekial Elliott was caught on camera at a Dallas St. Patrick’s Day parade exposing a woman’s breast.

The woman was interacting with paradegoers and pointing at her chest when the running back reached over and pulled her shirt down.

TMZ Sports reported that, according to Elliott’s representative, the woman is not upset with Elliott over the incident, and hung out with him and a group of friends shortly after the incident.

The incident is not a good look for Elliott because he is currently under investigation for domestic violence allegations made against him last year.

