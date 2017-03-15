McCain: Rand Is ‘Working for Vladimir Putin’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) stated that Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is “achieving the objectives of” and “working for” Vladimir Putin after Paul objected to a unanimous consent motion to advance a bill to advance Montenegro’s bid to join NATO.

McCain said, “If there is objection, you are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin. You’re achieving the objectives of trying to dismember this small country that has already been the subject of [an] attempted coup. I have no idea why anyone would object to this, except that I will say, if they object, they are now carrying out the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin, and I do not say that lightly.”

McCain then asked for unanimous consent to advance the bill, which Paul objected to. McCain then stated, “I note the senator from Kentucky leaving the floor without justification, or rather — or any rationale for the action that he has just taken. That is really remarkable, that a senator, blocking a treaty, that is supported by the overwhelming number, perhaps 98, at least, of his colleagues, would come to the floor, and object, and walk away, and walk away. The only conclusion you can draw, when he walks away, is he has no argument to be made. He has no justification, for his objection to having a small nation be part of NATO that is under assault from the Russians. So I repeat again, the senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.”

