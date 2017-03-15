Watch: ESPN’s Bill Walton Uses Platform to Bash Use of Coal, Promote Renewable Energy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over the course of last week’s Pac-12 basketball tournament, ESPN analyst and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton crushed the coal industry during live broadcasts.

While calling the games, Walton hammered fellow ESPN announcer Dave Pasch over his love of coal, even presenting a poster that read, “You can’t be serious! Live green or die! Sustainability! Don’t take away our children’s day!!”

Walton also accused Pasch of not acknowledging science, saying, “You wanna just burn coal [and] live in the past.”

“I’m normally an optimistic person, and I think that everybody can be saved, but I don’t know. This is a guy who loves coal,” he said later on “Sportscenter” of Pasch. “I’m all about the future.”

