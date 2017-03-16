GOP Sen Inhofe: EPA ‘Brainwashing Our Kids’ With Propaganda

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) reacted to an item from President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, which will cut the Environmental Protection Agency from $8.1 billion to $5.7 billion, or roughly 31 percent.

Inhofe said while some of the efforts of EPA were needed, he criticized one of its functions that he called “brainwashing our kids.”

“We want to deliver the services,” Inhofe said. “We ought to make things clean, but we ought to take all this stuff that comes out of the EPA that’s brainwashing our kids, that is propaganda, things that aren’t true, allegations.”

