Krauthammer: Trump’s Budget Proposal ‘Dead on Arrival’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that President Trump’s proposed budget is “dead on arrival.”

Krauthammer stated [relevant remarks begin around 4:35] that the budget proposal is “dead on arrival on Capitol Hill.”

He then turned to the substance of the budget proposal, arguing that the defense increases “had to be done” after the “destruction” of the defense budget under Obama.

Krauthammer added that the problem with the budget proposal is that it doesn’t touch entitlements, which are huge drivers of government spending. He continued that the lack of entitlement reforms forced huge cuts in domestic discretionary spending, that “are never going to happen.”

