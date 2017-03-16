Watch: Stephen Colbert Mocks Rachel Maddow For Lengthy Trump Tax Tease

Wednesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert mocked MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for her lengthy tease a night earlier that led up to the release of President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax forms.
“I hold in my hand something very significant,” Colbert said. “It is a joke — a joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump. We believe this is the first time any joke dealing with Donald Trump has been released.”
