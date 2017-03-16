Watch: Stephen Colbert Mocks Rachel Maddow For Lengthy Trump Tax Tease

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert mocked MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for her lengthy tease a night earlier that led up to the release of President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax forms.

“I hold in my hand something very significant,” Colbert said. “It is a joke — a joke that we have confirmed has been heard by Donald Trump. We believe this is the first time any joke dealing with Donald Trump has been released.”

