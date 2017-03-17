Andrew Sullivan: Liberals Have to Avoid Sounding ‘So F*cking Condescending and Smug’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” New York Magazine Writer-at-Large Andrew Sullivan argued, “Liberals have to be careful not to sound so f*cking condescending and smug, as if they know it, and start actually engaging the other side and persuading people.”

