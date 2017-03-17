Barkley: Muslims, Immigrants, LGBT People ‘Getting to Feel What Black People Feel Like Now’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday between NCAA tournament games, CBS and TNT basketball analyst Charles Barkley reacted to Duke Blue Devils Head Coach ripping “stupid” North Carolina’s House Bill No. 2, saying LGBT people, Muslims and immigrants are now “getting to feel what black people feel” in regards to discrimination.

These comments come just days after Barkley said he was “disappointed in the Muslim ban.”

“No. 1, I really admire and respect coach Krzyzewski because he doesn’t have to do anything. He’s already a living legend. He’s got more money than he’s ever gonna spend, but I really appreciate him standing up for my gay friends,” Barkley said.

“Now, my point, as a black man,” he continued, “I am against any form of discrimination whether you’re gay, Muslim, Hispanic, Jewish, whatever, and, if people in position of power don’t support these people, they’re gonna be left in a lurch by themselves.”

Barkley later added, “All these other groups are getting to feel what black people feel like now. With the Muslim ban, they’re deporting these immigrants, white folks are actually getting an opportunity to feel what black people have always felt. Discrimination is wrong in any shape whatsoever.”

