CNN’s Fareed Zakaria: Trump ‘Has Succeeded by Bullsh-tting’

[WARNING: Adult language]

Friday on “CNN Tonight,” network host Fareed Zakaria said President Donald Trump has succeeded by “bullshitting.”

Zakaria said, “I think the president is somewhat indifferent to things that are true or false. He has spent his whole life bullshitting. He has succeeded by bullshitting. He has gotten the presidency by bullshitting. It’s very hard to tell somebody at that point that bullshit doesn’t work because look at results. Right? But that’s what he does. He sees something he doesn’t particularly care if it’s true or not. Just puts it out there and then he puts something else out. Notice again at the press conference, when pushed on it, does take responsibility. ‘I wasn’t saying that just quoting somebody else.’ When you have the White House press secretary quote somebody to prove a point, you’re endorsing that view.”

