CNN’s Tapper: There Are ‘Fair Critiques of the Media’ for Running Early Trump Rallies ‘Start to Finish’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper stated that there are “fair critiques of the media when it comes to, especially, running a lot of the Trump rallies early on, start to finish, no editorial comment,” something every cable news network did.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tapper said, “I think that there’s certainly…fair critiques of the media when it comes to, especially, running a lot of the Trump rallies early on, start to finish, no editorial comment, just like, what is this? What are we doing here? And CNN did that. Fox did it. MSNBC did it. And my boss, Jeff Zucker, has acknowledged that we did that too much, early on. I think that some of the toughest interviews that were done of President Trump, and Hillary Clinton for that matter, were on CNN.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett