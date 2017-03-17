Joy Behar: Trump’s Cutting Education ‘So We Can All Be as Dumb as He Is’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump wanted budget cuts to the Department of Education because he seeks to make us “as dumb as he is.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Behar said, “Hello, and welcome to ‘The View.’ I’d like to wish a happy St. Patrick’s Day today to all of our Irish friends out there. And it is an honor of some of the first immigrants to come to this country, the Irish. They often on this day celebrate what they say the luck of the Irish. Of course, if you’re elderly, sick or poor, your luck as just run out.”

She continued, “I can’t help it. It’s so horrific and so horrendous. Just when you thought it was safe to stop talking about Trump, he unleashes his budget on us. He wants to cut clean water. He wants to stop helping old people and public education so we can all be as dumb as he is!”

(h/t Daily Caller)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN