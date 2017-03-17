Maher: Maddow’s Tax Story Was ‘Worse Than a Nothingburger,’ ‘This Is Getting Played’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s Trump tax return story was “worse than a nothingburger, it was a help Trump burger.”

Maher said, “I’m a big fan of Rachel Maddow. I want her on the air.” He added that the tax return story “turned out to be a big nothingburger, worse than a nothingburger, it was a help Trump burger.”

Maher further stated that the amount of taxes Trump paid is “well within respectful. This is probably the best tax return he’s ever filed, which makes me think this came from Donald Trump. … This is getting played.”

Maher concluded, “[L]et’s not weaponize Rachel Maddow.”

