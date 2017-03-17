Maher: Trump Violates ‘Pay Your Taxes’ Rule, I Worry ‘We Do Need the UN to Step In’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump violates the “Pay your taxes” rule and “I worry that if half the country wants this guy to be president, we do need the UN to step in, or the United Federation of Planets, or something.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Maher said Trump “violates every rule. Don’t lie. Don’t accuse people of things they’re not guilty of. Don’t boast. Pay your taxes. Serve your country. Don’t be a racist, don’t insult…the handicapped people, and other people who are not as lucky to be as great-looking as you are, Donald. I worry that if half the country wants this guy to be president, we do need the UN to step in, or the United Federation of Planets, or something.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett