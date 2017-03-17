Matthews: Why Does Trump ‘Hate Merkel?’ ‘She’s the Best Leader in the World’ and ‘She Is Functional’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews asked of President Trump, “Why does he hate Merkel? … She’s the best leader in the world right now. The public likes her, and she is functional.”

Matthews said, “Well, sometimes it feels like it’s Trump’s world, and we’re just living in it. Today, Trump world collided with the real world as president trump hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the white house. The meeting, which was at times awkward, comes after candidate trump repeatedly criticized the chancellor, during the campaign.”

After playing a montage of Trump criticizing Merkel, Matthews asked, “Well, the joint press conference between the two was a stark contrast in leadership, and left you wondering who was the adult in the room, not wondering for long.”

Matthews further wondered, “Why does he hate Merkel? What is this about? She’s the best leader in the world right now. The public likes her, and she is functional.”

