Trump: ‘I Want People to Know Obamacare Is Dead — It’s a Dead Health Care Plan’

Friday from the Oval Office at the White House after meeting with conservative GOP lawmakers, President Donald Trump declared Obamacare “dead.”

During those remarks, Trump took several shots at the media, who he said were trying to defend Obamacare.

“We are doing some incredible things,” Trump said. “I want everyone to know 100 percent behind this. I want everybody to know that the press has not been speaking properly about how great this is going to be. They have not been giving it a fair press. The press is — well in many cases, as you know, I call it the fake news. It’s fake news. This is going to be great for people.

“I also want people to know that Obamacare is dead,” Trump said. “It’s a dead health care plan. It’s not even a health care plan, frankly.”

“Only because everyone knows it’s on its last dying feet, the fake news is trying to say good things about it — the fake media,” he added. “There is no good news about Obamacare. Obamacare is dead.”

