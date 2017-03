SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A trailer was released this week for a World War II documentary, “D-Day: Over Normandy,” with New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick as the narrator.

In the trailer, Belichick explains his own connections to WWII. His father coached at Navy and fought in WWII.

The film is set to air on PBS this spring.

