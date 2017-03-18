Coulter: Dems Upset Over Alleged Russian Election Interference Because They Think They’re the Only Ones Allowed to Rig Elections

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Saturday’s “Justice” on Fox News Channel, Ann Coulter, author of “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” noted the Democratic party’s hypocrisy for being upset over the alleged ties between Russia and President Donald Trump while former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile fed Hillary Clinton confidential questions for an upcoming primary debate.

“It’s starting to look like the reason the Democrats are so upset about this alleged Russian interference in the election is because they think they are the only ones who should be able to fix elections,” Coulter told host Judge Jeanine Pirro.

