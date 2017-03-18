Dem Rep Waters: Impeachment Is in Trump’s Future

During the Saturday MSNBC “AM Joy” broadcast, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) predicted that impeachment is in President Donald Trump’s future over alleged ties with Russia.
“We are going to see who the real patriots are when we unveil this collusion that I believe is there. I think in the final analysis they are going to have to move away from [Trump] and we will see that he will be in a position where he will meet the standards and the criteria for higher crimes and misdemeanors, and I maintain that’s where impeachment comes in.
Last month, Waters said it was her “greatest desire” to lead Trump “right into impeachment.
