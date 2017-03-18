Feinstein on Trump: ‘I Think He’s Going to Get Himself Out’ Of Office

Friday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) answered questions from liberal protesters gathered at a fundraiser in Los Angeles.
One question she received dealt with President Donald Trump and how they were going to get him office, to which Feinstein said he was going to “get himself out” of office.
“We have a lot of people looking at this,” Feinstein said. “I think he’s going to get himself out. I think that sending his sons to another country to make a financial deal for his company and then have that covered with government expenses — I believe government expenses should not be allowed.”
(h/t Fox News Insider)
