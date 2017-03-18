Hillary Clinton: I Am Ready to ‘Come Out of the Woods’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday at night at a St Patrick’s Day event in Scranton PA, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton referenced a picture of her walking in the woods of Chappaquiddick near her home days after her presidential defeat when she said, “I am ready to, you know, come out of the woods.”

Clinton said, “I have a hard time watching the news, I’ll confess.”

She added, “I am ready to, you know, come out of the woods. And to help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this, to help draw strength that will enable everybody to keep going.”

