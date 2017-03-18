Samantha Bee: ‘Democrats Suck at Voting’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday, TBS “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee slammed Democrats for their poor turnout at the polls, despite being all about #TheResistance, saying, “Democrats suck at voting.”

In her monologue, Bee exclaimed, “It’s not enough just to yell your opinions — that’s my job! You need to vote.”

“For all their passion and earnestness and mad crafting skills, Democrats suck at voting, especially when it counts the most,” she later said.

Bee then urged viewers to get out and vote for Democrats in their congressional elections.

