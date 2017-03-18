Skip to content

Toure: Trump Too Much of a ‘Joke’ to for Us to Be Concerned About Snoop Dogg Shooting Him in New Video

by Trent Baker18 Mar 20170

Saturday in an “AM Joy” discussion about Snoop Dogg’s new music video where the rapper shoots a clown version of President Donald Trump, MSNBC contributor Toure said that Trump is too much of a joke for anyone to be concerned about Snoop Dogg shooting him in a joke video.

“Now we see that there is anger at this president and he represents a lot of anger that a lot of black people have, but you can’t take him really seriously because he is a clown. He is a joke,” Toure told host Joy Reid.

“To really shoot him in a video would be like, why are you going that far? This man isn’t worthy of all that. So, of course, he makes it a joke,” he added. “There is a lot of anger about him, but he is so ridiculous that he becomes a joke.”

