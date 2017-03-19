ABC News’ Moran: White House ‘Is a Laughingstock in the Capitals of Europe’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing former President Obama’s administration of wiretapping Trump Tower prior to the election, ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Terry Moran said the White House was “a laughingstock in the capitals of Europe.’

Partial transcript as follows:

MORAN: But the polls in Germany, in Britain, are demonstrating —

FAGEN: But they were — they were —

(CROSSTALK)

MORAN: — that that sentiment is flipped. And in fact the White House at this point is a laughingstock —

MARTIN: That’s right.

MORAN: — in the capitals of Europe.