GOP Rep Mike Turner: These Intel Leaks ‘Have to Stop’

Sunday on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) called for an end to leaks from the intelligence community, and also criticized the intelligence community for communicating through the media.

“Everyone agrees that Russia had no ability to affect the outcome [of the election],” Turner told host John Catsimatidis.

“The other aspect that we have to be very concerned about [is] the issue of leaks – both leaks of false information, and leaks of classified information,” he added. “We cannot have trust in an intelligence community where their main method of communicating is under the masthead of the Washington Post and the New York Times. These leaks have to stop. They are certainly undermining the credibility of the intelligence community.”

