Lindsey Graham Predicts Gorsuch Confirmation — ‘One of the Smartest People I’ve Ever Met’

Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable” that Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week after hearings to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Graham called Gorsuch “one of the big prizes” that came with President Donald Trump’s election, adding that he is “one of the smartest people” he has ever met.

“I think he is one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. We’re going to hopefully pass him out of the judiciary committee the week of March 20,” Graham told show host John Catsimatidis.

