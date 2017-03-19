OMB Director Mulvaney: Trump Will No Longer Force Coal Miners to Give Tax Dollars to the National Endowment for the Arts

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” while answering questions about President Donald Trump’s “America First Budget,” Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney said the Trump administration was showing “compassion” in terms of where the money comes from by no longer asking coal miners in West Virginia to pay for the National Endowment for the Arts.

Mulvaney said, “The president knows who the voters are. His voters are folks who pay taxes as well. And I think or the first time in a long time, you have an administration looking at the compassion of both sides of the equation. Not just the compassion in terms of where the money go but in terms of where the money comes from. Could we as an administration, could I as a budget director look at a coal miner in West Virginia and say I want you to give money to the federal government so I can give it to the National Endowment for the Arts. We finally got to the point in the administration where we couldn’t do that. You owe $60,000 to the government. So do I in terms of the debt. The president said let’s take care of both sides of the equation.”

