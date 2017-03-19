Pelosi: Trump Owes Obama an Apology

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing former President Barack Obama’s administration of wiretapping Trump Tower before the election, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Trump should apologize to Obama.

Pelosi said, “It’s not just about this allegation that President Trump has made It’s about the frivolity of it all. I call him the Deflector-in-Chief. He’ll come up with anything to change the subject from something that’s not going well for him.”

She continued, “He comes up with these schemes, which are beneath the dignity – not only beneath the dignity of the office of the president, beneath the responsibility of the President of the United States to respect the office he serves in.”

When asked if Trump should apologize to Obama, Pelosi said, “Yes he most certainly should and to the American people,”

