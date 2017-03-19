Roland Martin: Trump ‘Hoodwinked, Bamboozled’ White Working-Class Voters

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing the current House Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, News One Now host Roland Martin said President Donald Trump ” hoodwinked,” “bamboozled” and “led astray” white working-class voters.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: He is working it hard because they know the cost of losing in the House. The president can’t lose…

MARTIN: And he can work it as hard as he wants to, but as I’m watching the town halls. I’m thinking about Malcolm X, you’ve been had, you’ve been took, you’ve been hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray, run amok. To watch these white, working-class voters upset and mad saying, I voted for you. And I’m going ‘we tried to tell you this is what the man said he was going to do.’ Now they’re faced with the backlash of, now they love the Affordable Care Act and now Republicans are in a box.

The number has gone up 20 points this last year.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Even though the numbers don’t work, they want to believe the president on this.