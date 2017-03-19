Ryan on GOP Health Care Plan: ‘We’re Right Where We Want to Be’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” while discussing the House Republicans bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said that they were “right where we want to be.”

Ryan said, “I’m very impressed with how the president is helping us close this bill, and making the improvements that we’ve been making, getting the votes, so we feel very good where we are. We like the process. It’s the regular order process. We’re going to make those changes at the Rules Committee that the Budget Committee and others have asked for, so we feel like we’re on track and we are right where we want to be.”

He added, “I feel very good about actually. It’s exactly where we want to be. And the reason I feel so good about this is the president has become a great closer. He’s the one who has helped to negotiate changes to this bill with members from all over our caucus. I call it getting the sweet spot. You have to get 218 Republicans, who come from all different walks of life, to come together to agree on the best possible plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The reason I feel very good where we are, we all, all of us, all Republicans in the House, Senate, and the president, made a promise to the American people that we would repeal and replace the faulty collapse in law and we will make good on that promise.”

(h/t The Hill)

