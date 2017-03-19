Ted Cruz: If Premiums Keep Rising After Obamacare Repeal, People Will ‘Tar and Feather Us in the Streets’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said if the Republicans and President Donald Trump repeal and replace Obamacare and premiums continue to rise “people will be ready to tar and feather us in the streets.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cruz said,”My biggest concern with the House bill is it doesn’t lower premiums.”

He added, “If Republicans hold a big press conference and pat ourselves on the back that we have repealed Obamacare, and everyone’s premiums keep going up, people will be ready to tar and feather us in the streets and quite rightly.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN