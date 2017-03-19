Watch: ‘Fox News Sunday’ Panel Discussion Erupts With Shouting, Accusations of Fake News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” the panel discussion on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare escalated into a shouting match with multiple interruptions and accusations of fake news.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Former advisor to President George W. Bush Karl Rove, conservative political commentator Rachel Campos-Duffy and Obamacare architect Dr. Ezekial Emanuel got into a heated argument after the Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden said reports of Obamacare collapsing was “fake news from you guys.”

Host Chris Wallace ended the segment by saying, “Take it into the panel room.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN