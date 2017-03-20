D.L. Hughley: Trump ‘Disrespectful to Just About Everybody Except the White Supremacists Who Serve Him’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

[Warning: Adult Language]

TMZ caught up with comedian D.L. Hughley at Los Angles International Airport, to which he said President Donald Trump did not “deserve respect.”

Hughley said, “I think if the president were respect-worthy, you should do it. But I think in all the things he’s done – just this week, accusing a man, a former president, of a felony. He has insulted our allies. He’s lied. A liar doesn’t deserve respect like that. We have two intelligence agencies investigating what he knows is a lie, because you think you can lie on a black man. F–k your respect.”

He continued, “Respect is a two-way street. I give it to you because I got it.”

“The thing about this cat is he talks to rappers, and actors, and comedians pretending to give a shit about the problems in the black community,” Hughley added,” Why doesn’t he just talk to David Copperfield, a magician, so he can make them all go away? But I think you only give respect when you get it. And he’s been disrespectful to just about everybody, except the white supremacists who serve him.”

