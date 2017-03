SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to a report by Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey has been found.

Glazer reports the FBI got involved in the search for the game-worn jersey because it was on “foreign soil.”

The NFL says the memorabilia was stolen by a credentialed international media member.

