Sean Spicer to ABC’s Jon Karl: ‘Calm Down’ — ‘It’s Not Your Press Briefing’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday at the White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer took on ABC News’ Jonathan Karl for interrupting a question by the AP’s Julie Pace.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When Spicer asserted the role of Paul Manafort in the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump was ultimately a small one, Karl objected.

Spicer shot back, “Hey Jonathan, hold on can you stop interrupting other people’s questions? Hey, Jonathan somebody is asking a question. It’s not your press briefing. Julie is asking a question. Please calm down.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN