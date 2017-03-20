Skip to content

Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Rally in Louisville, KY

by Breitbart TV20 Mar 20170

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET, President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Louisville, KY at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Freedom Hall.

Live video courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network

