Watch Live: Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court Nomination Hearings

by Breitbart TV20 Mar 20170

Monday at 11 a.m. ET, Judge Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing for the associate justice vacancy on the Supreme Court will convene before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

