Watch: Oregon Rite Aid Employee Wrestles with Shoplifter Until Police Arrive

A Rite Aid employee in Hillsboro, OR was caught on video tangling with a shoplifter last week.

The unidentified woman seen in the video had allegedly attempted to steal two items from the store, putting them in her purse.

The employee latched onto the woman and her purse to detain her until police arrived.

“We’re going to call the police and deal with this the right way,” he told her.

The shoplifter tried to get free and repeatedly told the man to let go of her purse, but he refused.

After a few minutes of struggling, police arrived to arrest her.

Shoplifting in Oregon is punishable by up to 10 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

(h/t Daily Mail)

